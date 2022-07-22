Logo

Lessons From Rare Genetic Disease Sequencing Program

Jul 22, 2022

The key takeaways from the first years of a sequencing program for rare childhood genetic diseases in Australia are published in this week's Journal of Medical Genetics, providing additional perspectives to launching such initiatives. The Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Undiagnosed Diseases Program-Victoria (UDP-Vic) recruits families with suspected rare genetic diseases who remain without a diagnosis after clinical genomic sequencing, and uses family-based exome and genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, and high-resolution chromosomal microarray with research-based analysis to search for answers. In this week's report, UDP-Vic members describe the lessons learned during its first three years — 2016 to 2018 — during which time 150 families were brought into the program. In those families, a diagnosis or strong candidate was achieved in 64 cases, most of which were made by familial exome sequencing. Among the lessons learned by UDP-Vic members is that flexible implementation of testing strategies, such as the selection of a subset of recruited families for resource-intensive testing, allowed the program to scale and respond to emerging technologies. Other conclusions involve the value of RNA sequencing for investigating variants of uncertain significance uncovered via genome or exome sequencing and the importance of data sharing to accelerate novel discoveries.

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Lessons From Rare Genetic Disease Sequencing Program

In the Journal of Medical Genetics, researchers describe findings from the first few years of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Undiagnosed Diseases Program-Victoria.

New Biomarkers Improve Severe Malaria Diagnosis

Researchers report new biomarkers that could aid in the diagnosis of severe malaria in in Science Translational Medicine.

Chromosomal Inversion Linked to Mammalian Ecotypes

In a new Science paper, researchers examine the genetic basis of ecotypes among deer mice.

Tool for Genomic Surveillance of Rift Valley Fever Virus

A computational tool presented in BMC Genomics aims to rapidly classify Rift Valley fever viral lineages.