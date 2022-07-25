Logo

KRAS Mutations Retrospectively Detected in Circulating Tumor DNA Across Cancer Types

Jul 25, 2022

Investigators at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Oregon Health and Science University, and Guardant Health describe KRAS-G12C mutations in circulating tumor DNA from individuals assessed by Guardant360 liquid biopsy testing. As they report in JCO Precision Oncology, the researchers analyzed data for 80,911 patients tested from July 2014 to late June 2019, uncovering KRAS-G12C mutations in more than 7 percent of non-small cell lung cancers and across 3.7 percent of all tumors tested. "[O]ur study demonstrates the feasibility of using ctDNA to identify KRAS-G12C mutations across solid tumors, with the highest detection rate in lung cancer as previously reported in the literature," the team writes, noting that it "found very high positive predictive value between tissue and liquid biopsies performed within [six] months of each other."

The Scan

Almost 4 percent of cancer patients had KRAS-G12C mutations in an analysis of 80,911 cases spanning more than 40 cancer types appearing in JCO Precision Oncology.

Study Compares PCR Cycle Thresholds for Wild Type, Variants of SARS-CoV-2

Researchers compared PCR cycle threshold effect sizes in samples of wild-type SARS-CoV-2 or variants of concern in a new PLOS One study.

Genetically Modified Fruit Fly Study Points to ER Protein Role in Motor Disorder, Heart Rate

In Science Advances, researchers see motor disorder-related traits in Drosophila when they knock out or inhibit the Parkinson's disease-related protein Creld.

Lessons From Rare Genetic Disease Sequencing Program

In the Journal of Medical Genetics, researchers describe findings from the first few years of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Undiagnosed Diseases Program-Victoria.