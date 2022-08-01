In PLOS One, researchers from Macrogen, the Asian Genome Center, and the Seoul National University Bundang Hospital outline a targeted sequencing panel centered on dozens of genes implicated in pharmacogenetic (PGx) phenotypes — an approach aimed at "balance between low cost, high throughput, and deep coverage to overcome some of the challenges related to accurate detection of complex PGx polymorphism[s] including [structural variants]." The team applied its 59-gene ClinPharmSeq panel to 64 Coriell samples, collected from ancestrally diverse individuals, unearthing pharmacogenomics-related alleles that lined up with those identified using whole-genome sequencing or other approaches. "Altogether, these results demonstrate that the ClinPharmSeq platform offers a feasible path for broad implementation of PGx testing and optimization of individual drug treatments," the authors write.
Korean Team Presents ClinPharmSeq Clinical Pharmacogenomics Panel
Aug 01, 2022
Filed under
Breaking News
