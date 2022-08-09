Logo

Investigators Find Shared, Distinct Genetic Contributors to Childhood Hodgkin Lymphoma

Aug 09, 2022

Researchers at the Shanghai Jiaotong University, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and other centers describe genetic variants linked to Hodgkin lymphoma risk in children — including risk variants with ties to adult forms of the disease — for a paper appearing in JAMA Network Open. With array-based genotyping or whole-genome sequencing profiles for 1,286 individuals with childhood Hodgkin lymphoma, almost 6,200 individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma forms of pediatric cancer, and 369 cancer-free controls, the team used a genetic association study to track down three human leukocyte antigen (HLA) SNPs linked to Hodgkin lymphoma risk, along with risk variants falling outside the HLA region. "Although the genetic etiology of [Hodgkin lymphoma] has been investigated, studies among patients with childhood-onset [Hodgkin lymphoma] are lacking," the authors explain, reporting that the risk variants identified "implicate multiple biological processes, including germinal center dysfunction, disrupted T-cell function, and nuclear factors-kappa-B activation, in [Hodgkin lymphoma] pathogenesis across age groups."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Single-Cell Sequencing Points to Embryo Mosaicism

Mosaicism may affect preimplantation genetic tests for aneuploidy, a single-cell sequencing-based analysis of almost three dozen embryos in PLOS Genetics finds.

Rett Syndrome Mouse Model Study Points to RNA Editing Possibilities

Investigators targeted MECP2 in mutant mouse models of Rett syndrome, showing in PNAS that they could restore its expression and dial down symptoms.

Investigators Find Shared, Distinct Genetic Contributors to Childhood Hodgkin Lymphoma

An association study in JAMA Network Open uncovers risk variants within and beyond the human leukocyte antigen locus.

Transcriptomic, Epigenetic Study Appears to Explain Anti-Viral Effects of TB Vaccine

Researchers report in Science Advances on an interferon signature and long-term shifts in monocyte cell DNA methylation in Bacille Calmette-Guérin-vaccinated infant samples.