International Team Proposes Checklist for Returning Genomic Research Results

Mar 23, 2023

A proposed checklist covering the major considerations for returning genomic research results to study participants is presented by a group of interdisciplinary experts in the European Journal of Human Genetics this week. While increasing number of European research projects are returning individual genomic research results (IRR), the practice is not straightforward and standardized guidelines do not exist. To address this, the team analyzed normative documents and expert consensus to develop a checklist of steps to assist researchers and/or biobanks in their consideration of returning IRR to adult research participants. Areas the checklist touch on include the development of a results return plan, results confirmation, and participant follow-up. "Our checklist provides a clear outline of the steps European researchers can follow to develop ethical and sustainable result return pathways within their own research projects," the experts write. "Further legal analysis is required to ensure this checklist complies with relevant domestic laws."

