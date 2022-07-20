Investigators at Zhejiang University and other centers in China and the US track horizontal gene transfer (HGT) in insects for a paper appearing in Cell. Using high-quality genome sequences for 218 insects, the team tracked down 741 apparent transfer events involving more than 1,400 genes, including adaptation-related genes in the HGT-rich genomes of lepidopteran species such as moths and butterflies. In their CRISPR-Cas9-based gene editing experiments, for example, the authors detected a decline in courtship by male diamondback moths missing a HGT-acquired gene known as LOC105383139. These and other findings from the study "provide a resource of HGT-acquired genes in insects," they explain. "This resource will enable users to study the functions of these foreign genes not only in our examined species but also in other insects."
Insect Genomes Reveal Rampant Horizontal Gene Transfer
Jul 20, 2022 | staff reporter
Filed under
Breaking News
What's Popular?