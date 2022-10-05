Logo

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Linked to Gut Microbiome Community Structure Gradient in Meta-Analysis

Oct 05, 2022

A team led by investigators at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Broad Institute describe specific microbial taxa and microbial community structures that seem to coincide with inflammatory bowel disease across the population for a paper appearing in Genome Biology. Using a statistical framework called "meta-analysis methods with a uniform pipeline for heterogeneity in microbiome studies" (MMUPHin), the researchers analyzed 16S ribosomal RNA sequence data from 5,151 samples collected from almost 2,200 individuals with or without ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease from 10 previous studies. "We found both previously documented and novel microbial links to the disease, with further differentiation among subtypes, phenotypic severity, and treatment effects," they report, noting that although Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis did not show ties to specific, reproducible microbiome-related subtypes, their results point to "a population structure gradient from less to more 'pro-inflammatory' ecological configurations."

Study Tracks Responses in Patients Pursuing Polygenic Risk Score Profiling

Using interviews, researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics qualitatively assess individuals' motivations for, and experiences with, direct-to-consumer polygenic risk score testing.

EHR Quality Improvement Study Detects Demographic-Related Deficiencies in Cancer Family History Data

In a retrospective analysis in JAMA Network Open, researchers find that sex, ethnicity, language, and other features coincide with the quality of cancer family history information in a patient's record.

Bringing together data from prior studies, researchers in Genome Biology track down microbial taxa and a population structure gradient with ties to ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

Ancient Greek Army Ancestry Highlights Mercenary Role in Historical Migrations

By profiling genomic patterns in 5th century samples from in and around Himera, researchers saw diverse ancestry in Greek army representatives in the region, as they report in PNAS.