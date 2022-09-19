Logo

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell RNA Splice Regulation Offers Diabetes Clues

Sep 19, 2022

For a paper in Genome Biology, a team from the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology and other international centers explore transcriptional regulation in pancreatic islet cells from hundreds of donor individuals. In an effort to better understand type 2 diabetes (T2D) and type 1 diabetes (T1D) risk, the investigators brought together RNA sequence and genotype profiles from 399 samples to focus in on pancreatic islet cell splicing quantitative trait loci (sQTLs) and expression QTLs (eQTLs), uncovering ties between T2D- or T1D-associated variants and apparent sQTLs affecting genes such as ERO1B and DCLRE1B, respectively. "We uncover sQTLs that show fine colocalization with genetic variants associated with T2D, discover new genetic associations, and expand the spectrum of putative gene effectors of disease susceptibility," the team writes, noting that "[w]e further reveal new candidate mediators of T1D susceptibility."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell RNA Splice Regulation Offers Diabetes Clues

Using data from nearly 400 donor individuals, researchers looked at diabetes-associated variants influencing gene splicing or gene expression in Genome Biology.

Team Shares 'Functionally Informed' Rare Variant Association Strategy

Researchers in PLOS Genetics outline a strategy for finding rare variant associations in genomic regions using functional clues, an approach they applied to venous thromboembolism risk.

Lung Cancer Survival, Recurrence After Surgery Informed by Gene Expression Patterns

Researchers found prognostic gene expression profiles by retrospectively analyzing gene expression profiles in non-small cell lung cancer tumor and normal lung samples in JCO Precision Oncology.

Stanford Team Reports In Vitro Development of Complex Gut Microbiome

The researchers developed an in vitro model of the human gut microbiome, which they present in Cell.