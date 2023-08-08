Logo

GWAS Identifies Loci Linked to Binge Eating Disorder

Aug 08, 2023

In Nature Genetics, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai teased out three loci linked to binge eating disorder, a common psychiatric disorder. Studying binge eating disorder can challenging because it is often comorbid with obesity, a common and highly polygenic trait, and so to uncover the genetics of binge eating disorder specifically, the researchers used data of clinically diagnosed BED cases from the US Million Veteran Program. They developed and validated a machine-learning algorithm based on confirmed  BED cases to estimate each individual's likelihood of having BED. With the help of the ML algorithm and using samples from 77,574 people of African ancestry and 285,138 of European ancestry from the MVP cohort, they performed a genome-wide association study for binge eating disorder while controlling for body mass index to find three loci near the HFEMCHR2, and LRP11 genes significantly associated with the condition, independent of BMI. After bundling those loci into a polygenic risk score by leveraging our GWAS summary statistics, they validated their approach by performing an association analysis of that score in three independent cohorts. Their genetic correlation analysis further showed that their polygenic risk score for binge-eating disorder overlaps considerably with other neuropsychiatric phenotypes, including depression, bipolar disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Filed under

Genetic Research
Genetic Research
Neurological & Psychological Disorders
GWAS
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Analysis of New Drug Approvals Suggests Reliance on Less Rigorous Standards

In JAMA Network Open, researchers examine FDA's novel drug approval data to find a trend toward less rigorous standards in drug approvals.

GWAS Identifies Loci Linked to Binge Eating Disorder

In a genome-wide association study appearing in Nature Genetics, researchers home in on three loci tied to binge eating disorder.

Blood DNA Methylation-Based Assay for Early Diagnosis of Breast Cancer

In Nature Communications, researchers describe a new assay that uses differences in DNA methylation patterns to distinguish breast cancer patients and controls.

eQTL Study Uncovers New Candidate Genes for Adipose Tissue Biology

In BMC Genomics, researchers report that a study of Greek individuals uncovered additional genes with cis-eQTLs in adipose tissue.