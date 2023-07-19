Logo

Genomic Surveillance Points to Cholera Strains, Dynamics in Bangladesh Refugee Population

Jul 19, 2023

In a paper appearing in Nature Communications, researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, and elsewhere assess cholera mass vaccination effects in a refugee population in Bangladesh where the cholera-causing bacteria Vibrio cholerae is endemic. Using whole-genome sequencing and genomic surveillance, the team assessed more than 200 V. cholerae samples collected from displaced Rohingya Muslim refugees at crowded settlements in southern Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district from 2017 to 2019, revealing the presence of a highly virulent strain called 7PET as well as previously unappreciated 7PET substrains with global or regional distributions. Based on the detection of high-risk forms of V. cholerae at the Cox's Bazar refugee site considered, the authors suggest that broader epidemic spread of these bug may have been curbed through a mass vaccination campaign in 2017. "Here we show that as the pandemic V. cholerae lineage circulates in this vulnerable population, without a vaccine intervention, the risk of an epidemic was very high," they write, noting that the 7PET subclades identified "were associated with different disease patterns that could be partially explained by genomic differences."

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Genomic Surveillance Points to Cholera Strains, Dynamics in Bangladesh Refugee Population

A Nature Communications study suggests mass vaccination may have curbed epidemic spread of virulent Vibrio cholerae strains found at refugee sites in southern Bangladesh.

Genome Study Highlights Evolutionary Factors Behind Human Cytomegalovirus Diversity

A Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences paper spells out two evolutionary forces influencing the genome diversity present in the human cytomegalovirus herpesvirus.

Team Shares Proteolysis-Based Approach to Assess Protein Folding Stability at 'Mega-Scale'

An international team details in Nature a complementary DNA display proteolysis method for tracking the thermodynamic folding stability across large protein domain sets.

Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Identifies Targeted Therapies for Advanced Cancer Patients

In JAMA Network Open, researchers use comprehensive genomic profiling to identify advanced cancer patients who might benefit from targeted therapies before standard of care treatment.