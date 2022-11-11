Genome-Wide Association Study Data Resource GWAS Central Updated

An update to GWAS Central, a web-based collection of summary-level genome-wide association study data and analysis tools, is reported in Nucleic Acids Research this week. According to its developers at the University of Leicester, the resource now contains over 72.5 million P-values for more than 5,000 studies testing over 7.4 million unique genetic markers investigating more than 1,700 unique phenotypes. GWAS Central has also been integrated with mouse disease model data to support insights into the functional impact of human genetic variation and been expanded to include mouse gene-phenotype associations observed during mouse gene knockout screens. Additional updates include the mapping of terms from mammalian and human phenotype ontologies and new interactive interfaces to find, correlate, and view human and mouse genotype-phenotype associations