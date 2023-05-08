Logo

Genome Features Spelled Out Using Models Trained With EvoAug Data Augmentation

May 08, 2023

In a paper appearing in Genome Biology, a Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory team describes a computational method known as EvoAug that is designed to boost the performance of deep neural network (DNN) models used to understand regulatory motifs and other genomic features with the help of genetic variation data and evolutionary insights. Starting with artificial DNA sequences resembling established sequences, the approach takes into account alterations that may crop up through evolution, the researchers write, adding that EvoAug training steps take changes that do or do not alter functional processes into account. The researchers found that EvoAug-trained models outperformed models trained on biological data alone when it came to evaluating cis-regulatory elements and transcription factor binding sites, for example. "Our findings support previous arguments for using evolution as a natural source of data augmentation," the authors write. They suggest EvoAug "will have broad utility in improving the efficacy of sequence-based DNNs for regulatory genomics."

Filed under

Informatics
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Analysis Explores Participants in Studies of Personal Utility of Genetic, Genomic Testing

A systematic review appearing in JAMA Network Open suggests college-educated white women from above-average income groups are most likely to participate in personal utility studies.

Cancer Methylation Dynamics Tracked With Cell-Free DNA in Blood

Researchers reporting in Genome Medicine use nanopore sequencing to follow single-molecule methylation patterns, while establishing a related tumor-immune cell classifier.

Genome Features Spelled Out Using Models Trained With EvoAug Data Augmentation

A Genome Biology paper points to the potential for using evolutionary clues to augment data when developing and training deep neural network models to assess genomic regulation.

Precision Oncology Raises Hope Among Caregivers, For Better or Worse, Study Finds

A survey-based study in BMJ Open examines the effect of precision medicine on the experiences of nonprofessional caregivers of cancer patients.