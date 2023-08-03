A genetic variant in the CHD1L gene may influence how well HIV replicates, affecting viral load among people with HIV. Researchers from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and elsewhere conducted a genome-wide association study of set-point viral load among nearly 4,000 people of African ancestry living with HIV-1. Individuals of African ancestry, the researchers note, have been reported to naturally lower HIV viral loads. As they report in Nature, they homed in on signal on chromosome 1 associated with a lower set-point viral load and further traced this effect to a variant in CHD1L, a gene that encodes a DNA repair helicase. Within macrophage cell line studies, the researchers further found that when the immune cells with knocked down or knocked out CHD1L were infected, they had increased HIV-1 replication. "Our findings provide insights into potential therapeutic targets, which are needed to continue the fight against HIV-1," senior author Jacques Fellay from EPFL says in a statement. "In addition, our results underscore the importance of performing genomic studies in diverse ancestral populations to better address their specific medical needs and global health inequities." The researchers estimate that between 4 percent and 13 percent of people of African ancestry carry this variant.
Genetic Variant Lowering HIV Viral Load Uncovered in People of African Ancestry
Aug 03, 2023
Filed under
Breaking News
