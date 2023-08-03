Logo

Genetic Variant Lowering HIV Viral Load Uncovered in People of African Ancestry

Aug 03, 2023

A genetic variant in the CHD1L gene may influence how well HIV replicates, affecting viral load among people with HIV. Researchers from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and elsewhere conducted a genome-wide association study of set-point viral load among nearly 4,000 people of African ancestry living with HIV-1. Individuals of African ancestry, the researchers note, have been reported to naturally lower HIV viral loads. As they report in Nature, they homed in on signal on chromosome 1 associated with a lower set-point viral load and further traced this effect to a variant in CHD1L, a gene that encodes a DNA repair helicase. Within macrophage cell line studies, the researchers further found that when the immune cells with knocked down or knocked out CHD1L were infected, they had increased HIV-1 replication. "Our findings provide insights into potential therapeutic targets, which are needed to continue the fight against HIV-1," senior author Jacques Fellay from EPFL says in a statement. "In addition, our results underscore the importance of performing genomic studies in diverse ancestral populations to better address their specific medical needs and global health inequities." The researchers estimate that between 4 percent and 13 percent of people of African ancestry carry this variant.

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Genetic Variant Lowering HIV Viral Load Uncovered in People of African Ancestry

An international team of researchers conducted a genome-wide association study to find a variant in CHD1L that affect HIV viral load, as the group reports in Nature.

PTMA Gene Expression Inversely Related to HIV Abundance, Single-Cell Transcriptomic Study Finds

The researchers report in Science Translational Medicine that PTMA could represent a candidate antiviral host factor for HIV.

HPV Genotype Data Improves Cervical Cancer Prediction Tool

In JAMA Network Open, researchers report their stacking machine learning model had a sensitivity of 80.1 percent and a specificity of 83.4 percent for predicting CIN3+.

Wheat Domestication Clues Drawn From Einkorn Genome Assemblies, Resequencing Data

In a paper published in Nature, investigators dig into the deep domestication history of einkorn wheat, along with the plant's influence on modern bread wheat genetics.