Logo

Genetic Testing Approach Explores Origins of Blastocyst Aneuploidy

Mar 28, 2023

Researchers at Rutgers University, Genomic Prediction, and elsewhere reporting in the American Journal of Human Genetics retrace aneuploidy origins in human blastocysts profiled by preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). By analyzing SNP genotypes in combination with copy number profiles, the team distinguished between aneuploid blastocysts stemming from missegregation of haploid sperm or egg chromosomes during meiosis, which leads to aneuploidy in all cells, and forms of aneuploidy linked to mitosis errors after zygote formation, which can produce mosaic blastocysts. In a set of almost 2,300 blastocysts with available parental DNA information, the authors saw meiotic aneuploidy in more than one-quarter of the blastocysts considered and mitotic aneuploidy in another 2 percent, suggesting that "bona fide mosaicism" is relatively uncommon. "The ability to accurately identify mitotic-origin aneuploidy in the blastocyst could benefit and better inform individuals whose IVF cycle results in all aneuploid embryos," they explain. "Clinical trials with this methodology might also help provide a definitive answer regarding the reproductive potential of bona fide mosaic embryos."

Filed under

Reproductive Health
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Genetic Testing Approach Explores Origins of Blastocyst Aneuploidy

Investigators in AJHG distinguish between aneuploidy events related to meiotic missegregation in haploid cells and those involving post-zygotic mitotic errors and mosaicism.

Study Looks at Parent Uncertainties After Children's Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Diagnoses

A qualitative study in EJHG looks at personal, practical, scientific, and existential uncertainties in parents as their children go through SCID diagnoses, treatment, and post-treatment stages.

Antimicrobial Resistance Study Highlights Key Protein Domains

By screening diverse versions of an outer membrane porin protein in Vibrio cholerae, researchers in PLOS Genetics flagged protein domain regions influencing antimicrobial resistance.

Latent HIV Found in White Blood Cells of Individuals on Long-Term Treatments

Researchers in Nature Microbiology find HIV genetic material in monocyte white blood cells and in macrophages that differentiated from them in individuals on HIV-suppressive treatment.