Logo

Gene Duplications Enable Sea Snake to See More Color

Jul 13, 2023

The annulated sea snake has evolved to see more colors after an ancestor lost that ability, according to a new study appearing in Genome Biology and Evolution. In it, researchers from Australia, the UK, and Vietnam examined published reference genomes for five elapid snake species. Elapid snakes are a family of venomous snakes whose ancestors had lost vision-related opsin genes as they lived in low-light areas, but some of the snakes have more recently shifted to new, brighter environments. Within four taxa — the terrestrial tiger snake and banded krait (Notechis scutatus and Bungarus multicinctus), the amphibious sea krait (Laticauda laticaudata) and the fully marine sea snake — Hydrophis curtus — the researchers noted single copies of rhodopsin 1, long-wavelength opsin, and short-wavelength opsin 1 (SWS1), as expected. But within the annulated sea snake Hydrophis cyanocinctus, they uncovered four intact SWS1 genes, including two that were inverted. "We believe that recent gene duplications have dramatically expanded the range of colors sea snakes can see," first author Isaac Rossetto, a PhD student at the University of Adelaide, says in a statement.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Patients With Rare Brain Tumor Respond to Targeted Treatment in New Study

Patients with BRAF mutation-positive papillary craniopharyngiomas largely respond to BRAF-MEK inhibitor combination therapy, a small study in the New England Journal of Medicine reports.

Gene Duplications Enable Sea Snake to See More Color

An analysis of snake reference genomes in Genome Biology and Evolution finds that sea snakes have regained an ability lost by their ancestors.

Benchmarking Tool to Assess Medical Large Language Models

The Google Research-led team applied the benchmark it developed to evaluate and improve a medical large language model, as the team's paper in Nature reports.

Subset of Colorectal Cancer Cases in Younger Individuals Linked to Rare Germline Methylation

A Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network paper suggests testing for germline MLH1 methylation may be called for in some mismatch repair deficient CRC cases.