Logo

Functional SNPs May Be Found at Lower Density on X Chromosome

Mar 01, 2023

In PLOS Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine researchers dig into the dearth of genome-wide associations involving variants on the X chromosome relative to autosomal chromosomes. "We proposed a hypothesis of a real biological phenomenon underlying X versus autosomal differences in the density of GWAS-detected SNPs, namely that [the] X chromosome has a lower density of functional polymorphisms compared to autosomes because of a stronger selection against X chromosomal mutations," the researchers write, reasoning that "X chromosomal variants are more exposed to natural selection due to hemizygosity in males and X chromosome inactivation in females." For their analysis, the authors considered everything from overall SNP densities on the X chromosome and the autosomes to the numbers of SNPs found within or between genes, bringing in summary statistic data from thousands of prior genome-wide association studies to show that GWAS hits are several times lower on the X chromosome despite a SNP density that resembles that of other chromosomes.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Disparities in 'Super NIH Investigators' Found in New Analysis

A review of project grants appearing in JAMA Network Open suggests more principal investigators are receiving three or more grants, though gender, racial, and ethnic disparities persist.

Functional SNPs May Be Found at Lower Density on X Chromosome

Researchers in PLOS Genetics see comparable SNP densities on the X chromosome, suggesting that the lack of associations found by GWAS may be due to lower levels of functional variants.

Study Highlights Potential for Breath-Based COVID-19 Detection

Researchers in JAMA Network Open found a set of volatile organic compounds tracking with SARS-CoV-2 infections in breath samples, though the biomarkers shifted as a new viral variant emerged.

Shiitake Mushroom Relationships, History Explored With Sequencing

Researchers in PNAS trace the Lentinula fungus genus back millions of years, bringing in dozens of shiitake mushroom sequences to find three lineages within that mushroom species.