Logo

Functional Genetics Study of Human Pain Insensitivity Suggests New Avenue for Pain Treatment

May 25, 2023 | staff reporter

A new study in Brain sheds light on how disruptions in the FAAH-OUT gene, which encodes a long non-coding RNA, causes pain insensitivity in humans. The endogenous cannabinoid system (eCBS) is involved in pain modulation, anxiety and stress responses, memory, and wound healing. Fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) is an enzyme that degrades various metabolites that are part of the eCBS. A patient with a deletion in FAAH-OUT and a SNP in FAAH was found to be not only pain-insensitive but also to have reduced anxiety and fast wound healing. Through gene editing, the researchers showed that the FAAH-OUT disruption reduces expression of FAAH through increased methylation of a promoter. In addition, the deleted region contains a regulatory element that normally enhances FAAH expression. Microarray analysis of patient-derived cells unearthed a network of pathways and genes that become dysregulated due to the mutations. "Given that FAAH is a potential target for the treatment of pain, anxiety, depression, and other neurological disorders, this new understanding of the regulatory role of the FAAH-OUT gene provides a platform for the development of future gene and small molecule therapies," the authors write.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

A Combination of Genetics and Environment Causes Cleft Lip

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers investigate what combination of genetic and environmental factors come into play to cause cleft lip/palate.

Functional Genetics Study of Human Pain Insensitivity Suggests New Avenue for Pain Treatment

In a study appearing in Brain, researchers in the UK and Qatar elucidate the molecular basis of human pain insensitivity associated with a deletion in the FAAH-OUT gene.

Mass Spec Proteomics Shows Danish Golden Age Painters Primed Canvas With Beer Brewing Products

A paper in Science Advances describes the analysis of canvas from 19th century Danish paintings, finding cereal and yeast proteins that point to by-products of beer brewing.

Expert Survey Tracks Vascular Malformation Genetic Test Hurdles

Through surveys with experts at vascular anomaly centers, a team reporting in JAMA Network Open looks at vascular malformation genetic test barriers.