Logo

Fruit Fly Study Explores Gut Microbiome Effects on Circadian Rhythm

Jan 25, 2023

A team from the University of Pennsylvania, Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia consider gut microbial ties to circadian rhythms in the Drosophila fruit fly for a paper appearing in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Using 16S ribosomal RNA gene sequencing, RNA sequencing, and other approaches, the researchers tracked gut microbial community patterns and gut cycling-related gene expression patterns over time in Drosophila fruit flies on a light-dark exposure cycle that received timed feedings or feeding as often as desired. Both microbe loss and timed feeding appear to influence circadian features in the gut, independently and in combination, they write. In particular, the authors saw enhanced stress sensitivity in fruit flies on the time-feeding regimen, along with faster-than-usual light-to-dark transcript cycling changes in germ-free flies. Based on these and other findings, the authors suggest that "the microbiome stabilizes cycling in the host gut to prevent rapid fluctuations with changing environmental conditions."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Fruit Fly Study Explores Gut Microbiome Effects on Circadian Rhythm

With gut microbiome and gene expression experiments, researchers in PNAS see signs that the microbiome contributes to circadian rhythm synchronicity and stability in fruit flies.

Chronic Kidney Disease Risk Insights Found in Study of Boxer Dog Breed

Researchers in PLOS Genetics have tracked down and begun to characterize 21 genetic loci linked to chronic kidney disease in the boxer dog breed.

Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy Assessed in Treatment-Resistant Multiple Myeloma Cases

In an early-stage trial appearing in Nature Medicine, researchers track safety and tolerability of an allogeneic, BCMA-targeting CAR T-cell therapy, while following response rates and duration as secondary endpoints.

Study Points to Long-Read Potential in Prenatal Thalassemia Diagnostic Setting

Researchers in Clinical Chemistry evaluate a long-read sequencing-based "comprehensive analysis of thalassemia alleles" strategy for finding rare thalassemia variants in amniotic fluid.