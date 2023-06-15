Logo

Fecal Transplants May Address Gastrointestinal Side Effects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy

Jun 15, 2023

Fecal microbiome transplants (FMTs) may alleviate gastrointestinal side effects that can accompany immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, a small study has found. While ICIs have improved outcomes in cancer patients, they can also lead to gut toxicities like immune-mediated colitis, which can be treated either by stopping ICI therapy or with immunosuppressants. In Science Translational Medicine, though, an MD Anderson Cancer Center-led team has examined another approach: treating 12 cancer patients with immune-mediated colitis who had not responded to corticosteroids with an FMT from healthy individuals. The gut microbiome, the researchers note, has been linked to ICI response. Following transplant, 10 of the 12 patients had improved gut symptoms and seven had complete responses. A comparison of gut microbiome samples at baseline versus after FMT revealed an increase in Collinsella, Bifidobacterium, and other bacteria as well as changes in the immune cells present. "We expect that FMT will become a useful approach to treat patients with [immune mediated colitis] at earlier stages of presentation, as an addition or alternative to standard treatments," the researchers write in their paper.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Vaginal Microbiota Transfers Boost C-Section Infants' Gut Microbiome Maturation

Vaginal microbiota transfers may also influence C-section newborns' early development, a new study in Cell Host & Microbe reports.

Fecal Transplants May Address Gastrointestinal Side Effects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy

A study appearing in Science Translational Medicine suggests fecal microbiome transplants may treat gastrointestinal side effects that can accompany immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer.

K1 Capsule Genes Acquired Multiple Times in E. Coli Lineages, Study Finds

An analysis of clinical isolates appearing in Nature Communications indicates that the K1 Escherichia coli capsule was acquired more than once, and earlier than thought.

Psychiatric Disorder Overlap, Drug Candidates Found With Gene Expression Approach

A transcriptome-wide structural equation modeling study in JAMA Psychiatry points to expression patterns coinciding with psychiatric disorder-related genetic factors.