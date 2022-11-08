Logo

Family History, PRSs Are Independent Measures of Disease Risk

Nov 08, 2022

Family history and polygenic risk scores are mostly independent measures of disease susceptibility, according to a study appearing in the American Journal of Human Genetics. Researchers from the University of Helsinki and the Broad Institute used family relationship and genotyping data from more than 306,000 individuals from the FinnGen study to examine any overlap in the contributions of family history and PRSs to the susceptibility of two dozen non-communicable diseases. In their analysis, the researchers found that PRSs explain about 10 percent of the effect of first-degree family history, while first-degree family history explains about 3 percent of PRSs. Instead, PRSs and family history provide complementary data, according to the researchers. "The effects of family history and PRS were largely independent, and the pattern was observed across the diseases," the Helsinki team writes. "We demonstrate that polygenic risk and family history are not interchangeable measures of genetic susceptibility."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Family History, PRSs Are Independent Measures of Disease Risk

Researchers in the American Journal of Human Genetics found little overlap in the contributions of family history and polygenic risk scores to disease susceptibility.

Computational Approach Quantifies Signatures of Selection Across the Genome

A paper appearing in PLOS Genetics describes an approach to generate an atlas of evolutionary signatures across the genome that are associated with a range of traits.

Hair, Skin-Related Genomic Regions Evolving at Different Rates in Mammals With Little Hair

In eLife, researchers look for genomic regions that are evolving at different rates in largely hairless mammals, as compared to hairier ones.

Metabolic Phenotypes Linked to Manic Episodes Following Antidepressant Treatment in Bipolar Disorder

Using data from more than 5,000 individuals, a study in Pharmacogenomics Journal uncovers a link between metabolic phenotypes and manic episodes after antidepressant treatment in bipolar disorder.