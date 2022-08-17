Logo

Expanded Genetic Testing Uncovers Hereditary Cancer Risk in Significant Subset of Cancer Patients

Aug 17, 2022

A Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center-led team describes hereditary cancer predisposition variants found with expanded genetic testing on cancer patients for a paper in Genome Medicine. Based on expanded genetic testing profiles for more than 17,500 cancer patients profiled with tumor-normal germline testing with the MSK-IMPACT sequencing pipeline from mid-2015 to the spring of 2020, the researchers identified pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in almost 17 percent of the patients. When they dug into the data for almost 9,200 patients with breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, or colorectal cancers, they tracked down suspicious hereditary cancer gene variants in close to one-quarter of ovarian cancer patients and more than 15 percent of colorectal cancer patients, with diagnostic yields falling in between for patients with the remaining three common cancer types. These and other findings suggest that expanded genetic testing "can identify hereditary cancer predisposition in patients with a broad range of solid tumors, which would not have been detected by current guideline-based [genetic testing] models, including findings that indicate a high risk to develop other cancers in the future," the authors report, adding that the expanded genetic testing approach "can allow increased opportunities for cancer surveillance and  intervention for patients and their at-risk family members, as compared to traditional targeted gene panel testing approaches."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Expanded Genetic Testing Uncovers Hereditary Cancer Risk in Significant Subset of Cancer Patients

In Genome Medicine, researchers found pathogenic or likely pathogenic hereditary cancer risk variants in close to 17 percent of the 17,523 patients profiled with expanded germline genetic testing.

Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy Embryos Appear Largely Normal in Single-Cell 'Omics Analyses

Embryos produced with spindle transfer-based mitochondrial replacement had delayed demethylation, but typical aneuploidy and transcriptome features in a PLOS Biology study.

Cancer Patients Report Quality of Life Benefits for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immune checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy was linked in JAMA Network Open to enhanced quality of life compared to other treatment types in cancer patients.

Researchers Compare WGS, Exome Sequencing-Based Mendelian Disease Diagnosis

Investigators find a diagnostic edge for whole-genome sequencing, while highlighting the cost advantages and improving diagnostic rate of exome sequencing in EJHG.