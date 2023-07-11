Logo

Exon Skipping Restores Protein in Model of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Jul 11, 2023

In a new study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich describe their exon skipping analyses within a pig model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) lacking DMD exon 52. DMD is caused by mutations in the DMD gene, which lead to the absence of dystrophin and eventually cause progressive degeneration of skeletal musculature and myocardium. While previous studies had led to experimental therapeutic approaches aimed at correcting the reading frame of the DMD gene, they were limited in its ability to completely restore dystrophin in all cardiomyocytes. "Thus, there is a need for DMD animal models that predict the best possible therapeutic outcome of exon skipping strategies," the authors write. In their paper, the authors find that in DMD patients and in a corresponding pig model, an additional deletion of DMD exon 51 alongside the deletion of DMD exon 52 leads to the expression of an internally shortened dystrophin, as the transcript is reframed. This presence of dystrophin was confirmed by immunohistochemistry, western blot analyses, and mass spectrometry.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Bidirectional Spillover of SARS-CoV-2 Between Humans, White-Tailed Deer

A new paper in Nature Communications shows spillover of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to white-tailed deer and back to humans.

Exon Skipping Restores Protein in Model of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

In PNAS, researchers describe an exon skipping strategy to restore dystrophin protein in an animal model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Gene Drive System in Mosquitoes for Malaria Control

Researchers have used a Cas9/guide-RNA-based gene drive system to develop transgenic mosquitoes for malaria control, as they report in PNAS.

Study Examines Safety of Microbiome Transplants Prior to Immunotherapy

Researchers in Nature Medicine report fecal microbiome transplants alongside immunotherapy treatment in melanoma appear safe.