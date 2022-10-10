Logo

Exome Sequencing Show Promise as First-Tier Diagnostic Test in Thai Epilepsy Study

Oct 10, 2022

In the European Journal of Human Genetics, a team from Thailand looks at the feasibility of using exome sequencing as a "first-tier" test to diagnose treatment-resistant epilepsy in infants. In 103 infantile-onset cases, including dozens of cases that began appearing within an infant's first month, the researchers used exome sequencing to diagnose 64 cases and partially solve two more, identifying 66 pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in 27 genes with new or known ties to epilepsy. Along with new diagnoses and the detection of recurrent alterations affecting genes such as SCN1A, for example, the authors note that the variants found helped to guide treatment in a significant subset of the newly diagnosed cases. "This study is the first and largest to investigate genetic causes in infantile-onset pharmacoresistant epilepsy in the Thai population," they write, "and suggests the use of [exome sequencing] as the first-tier genetic testing to increase diagnostic yield and improve treatment outcomes."

Filed under

Clinical Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Exome Sequencing Show Promise as First-Tier Diagnostic Test in Thai Epilepsy Study

Investigators report a diagnostic yield exceeding 60 percent when they used exome sequencing to test infants with treatment-resistant epilepsy, as they write in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Polygenic Risk Score Feedback Provides Reporting Insights

Researchers turn in Genome Research to semi-structured interviews and survey data to explore patients' and healthcare providers' understanding and views of polygenic risk score clinical reports.

Coronavirus RNA, Host Protein Interactions Collected in CovInter Database

After systematically collecting coronavirus RNA and host protein interactions reported in the literature, researchers considered in Nucleic Acids Research the host functions affected by these contacts.

Follow-Up Data Requests to Biobank Participants Ineffective, Study Finds

An effort to recontact biobank enrollees for additional information reports low participation in a new BMJ Open study.