Logo

Enzyme Involved in Lipid Metabolism Linked to Mutational Signatures

Jan 26, 2023

An enzyme involved in nutrient absorption in the small intestine appears to play a role in two mutational signatures found in many different cancers, according to a study appearing in Nature Genetics this week. APOBEC is a family of enzymes that edit DNA or RNA and play a role in immunity. Previous research has shown that two APOBEC-related mutational signatures — SBS2 and SBS13 — are common to different human cancers, but little is known about their causes or the APOBEC enzymes involved. In this week's study, a team led by Wellcome Sanger Institute scientists whole-genome sequenced 342 normal epithelial crypts from the small intestines of 39 individuals and found that SBS2 and SBS13 mutational signatures were fairly common despite being rare in the large intestine and most other normal tissues. Similarly, they found that levels of APOBEC1 — an APOBEC family member functions controls lipid metabolism in the intestine by mediating apolipoprotein B (APOB) mRNA editing — were much higher in the small intestine epithelium versus other tissues. "The results suggest that the high levels of SBS2/SBS13 in the small intestine are collateral damage from APOBEC1 fulfilling its physiological function of editing APOB mRNA," the study's authors write.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Enzyme Involved in Lipid Metabolism Linked to Mutational Signatures

In Nature Genetics, a Wellcome Sanger Institute-led team found that APOBEC1 may contribute to the development of the SBS2 and SBS13 mutational signatures in the small intestine.

Family Genetic Risk Score Linked to Diagnostic Trajectory in Psychiatric Disorders

Researchers in JAMA Psychiatry find ties between high or low family genetic risk scores and diagnostic stability or change in four major psychiatric disorders over time.

Study Questions Existence of Fetal Microbiome

A study appearing in Nature this week suggests that the reported fetal microbiome might be the result of sample contamination.

Fruit Fly Study Explores Gut Microbiome Effects on Circadian Rhythm

With gut microbiome and gene expression experiments, researchers in PNAS see signs that the microbiome contributes to circadian rhythm synchronicity and stability in fruit flies.