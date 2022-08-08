Logo

DNA Storage Method Taps Into Gene Editing Technology

Aug 08, 2022

For another paper in Science Advances, researchers at Tsinghua University and other centers in China present a "dual-plasmid"-based strategy for re-writing target DNA sequences for DNA storage — an approach they used to help store and re-write text from Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities in Escherichia coli . After using an encoding algorithm to put together the binary codes to store information digitally, the team explains, it re-wrote E. coli DNA with a "dual-plasmid" system that includes "info" and "help" plasmids containing the digital code with target sequence and gene editing-based tools, respectively, before turning to another info plasmid and decoding algorithm to retrieve the stored text from the rewritten bacterial sequence. The authors also tracked sequence processing with a fluorescent protein-based optical reporter assay, they note. "We developed an in vivo dual-plasmid system using a rational design of coding algorithm and an information editing tool," they write, calling the approach "suitable and universal for storing, rewriting, and reading various types of information, including text, codebook, and image."

Filed under

Gene Silencing/Gene Editing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Transcriptomic, Epigenetic Study Appears to Explain Anti-Viral Effects of TB Vaccine

Researchers report in Science Advances on an interferon signature and long-term shifts in monocyte cell DNA methylation in Bacille Calmette-Guérin-vaccinated infant samples.

DNA Storage Method Taps Into Gene Editing Technology

With a dual-plasmid system informed by gene editing, researchers re-wrote DNA sequences in E. coli to store Charles Dickens prose over hundreds of generations, as they recount in Science Advances.

Researchers Model Microbiome Dynamics in Effort to Understand Chronic Human Conditions

Investigators demonstrate in PLOS Computational Biology a computational method for following microbiome dynamics in the absence of longitudinally collected samples.

New Study Highlights Role of Genetics in ADHD

Researchers report in Nature Genetics on differences in genetic architecture between ADHD affecting children versus ADHD that persists into adulthood or is diagnosed in adults.