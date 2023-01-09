Logo

Database Documents RNA Sequence Sets Stemming From Genetic Perturbations

Jan 09, 2023

For a paper in Nucleic Acids Research, a team at the Children's Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, the Chinese Academy of Science, and other centers in China present an online collection of RNA sequences on "perturbed" human cell lines containing gene knockouts or knockdowns. The comprehensive human perturbation database, known as GPSAdb, currently houses data spanning more than 3,000 perturbation-related RNA sequence sets representing almost 1,500 genes that were knocked out or dialed down with approaches such as CRISPR-based gene editing or small interfering RNA, the researchers say, noting that the database "provides full exploration of these datasets and generated 6,096 new perturbed gene sets." Meanwhile, they add, the related online tool GPSA is designed to analyze molecular features behind differential gene expression profiles of interest. "As perturbed datasets are growing rapidly, we will annually survey newly released perturbed data resources, update GPSAdb accordingly, and maintain it as a useful resource for the research community, bridging the gap between biology and bioinformatics," the authors write.

Filed under

Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Tallies Preclinical Lab Study Reporting Impediments, Improvement Opportunities

By coding interviews with dozens of preclinical scientists, an Ottawa-based research team documents in PLOS Biology factors that bolster or hinder thorough experimental design and reporting.

Study Tracks Multiple Sclerosis-Related Gut Microbe Changes

Researchers in Genome Medicine identified gut microbial species linked to multiple sclerosis in Danish children, highlighting the possibility of developing related interventions.

Database Documents RNA Sequence Sets Stemming From Genetic Perturbations

The GPSAdb database described in Nucleic Acids Research currently contains 3,048 RNA sequence sets representing 1,458 genes, making it possible to come up with thousands more perturbed gene sets.

Obesity Triggers Pathogenic Epigenetic Changes That Persist After Weight Loss

Researchers report in Science that obesity can lead to long-lasting epigenetic changes affecting the innate immune system that remain even after weight loss.