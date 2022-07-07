Logo

CRISPR's Softer Side

Jul 07, 2022 | staff reporter

For an article in New Scientist, Carissa Wong describes a 'softer' version of the CRISPR gene editing approach. The strategy involves single-stranded DNA breaks introduced by "nickase" versions of the Cas9 enzyme rather than the double-strand breaks typically associated with Cas9 activity, she explains, while using one copy of a chromosome as a reference for repairing the other, mutation-carrying copy of the chromosome.

The "homologous chromosome-templated repair" strategy is being touted as a more efficient approach to gene editing, and was reported in Science Advances late last week. There, a University of California at San Diego-led research team used the nickase enzyme to correct an eye color mutation in Drosophila fruit flies.

Using Cas9-derived nickases dubbed D10A and H840A, the researchers successfully edited some 40 percent to 65 percent of the cells targeted with the approach — up from the 20 percent to 30 percent gene editing success the investigators achieved with traditional CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing on the somatic fly cells.

"The team didn't introduce any extra pieces of DNA as a template for the cell to correct the mutation on the chromosome," Wong notes, "so the molecular machinery must have used the other chromosome — inherited from the other parent — as a template. The team was able to confirm this was the case."

