Logo

CRISPR Screens Reveal Heart Attack-Linked Gene

Mar 17, 2023

Through a series of pooled CRISPR screening experiments, researchers from the Montreal Heart Institute have uncovered functional roles for a number of genetic variants that genome-wide association studies (GWAS) had previously associated with coronary artery disease (CAD). GWAS can identify genetic variants that increase the risk of various common diseases including CAD, for which more than 250 variants have been found. However, these studies cannot unambiguously pinpoint the genes responsible for the diseases. In this study, which appears in PLOS Genetics, the scientists carried out multiple CRISPR screens to test if known CAD variants impact vascular endothelial function. In total, they find 26 regions of the genome that include heart attack-associated variants and that influence the function of endothelial cells. In particular, the gene DHX38 was found to regulate vascular endothelial cell senescence, which, in turn, modulates how endothelial cells respond to stimuli that promote heart attacks.

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

CRISPR Screens Reveal Heart Attack-Linked Gene

Researchers in PLOS Genetics have used CRISPR screens to home in on variants associated with coronary artery disease that affect vascular endothelial function.

Meta AI Computer Model Rapidly Predicts Hundreds of Millions of Metagenomic Proteins

Meta AI researchers describe in Science a new large language model that can predict the structures of millions of metagenomic proteins.

Hutch Team Develops Platform for Assessing Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Mutations

The approach described in Cell relies on lentiviral pseudotyping for mutational scanning, which the researchers applied to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Potential New Therapeutic Target for Rheumatoid Arthritis Discovered

Researchers report in the American Journal of Human Genetics that SNPs implicated in rheumatoid arthritis often regulate the expression of the inflammation-related SPRED2 gene.