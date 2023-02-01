Logo

CRISPR-Based Method for Finding Cancer-Associated Exosomal MicroRNAs in Blood

Feb 01, 2023

In a paper appearing in ACS Sensors, researchers at Zhengzhou University outline a CRISPR gene editing approach for finding potential exosomal microRNA-based cancer biomarkers. The "liposome-mediated membrane fusion strategy" (MFS) involves CRISPR-Cas13a transfection into the cells' exosome, the team explains, making it possible to detect exosomal miRNAs such as miR-21, a miRNA linked to breast cancer. When they applied MFS-CRISPR to plasma samples from 10 individuals with breast cancer and 10 unaffected control individuals, for example, the authors saw an uptick in miR-21 expression in the breast cancer cases that was supported by independent RT-qPCR-based testing. Based on these and other results, "we proposed [an] MFS-CRISPR platform for detection of exosomal miRNAs with high specificity and sensitivity," they write, noting that "the proposed method may have potential for cancer diagnosis and treatment monitoring."

Study Links Evolution of Longevity, Social Organization in Mammals

With the help of comparative phylogenetics and transcriptomics, researchers in Nature Communications see ties between lifespan and social organization in mammals.

Tumor Microenvironment Immune Score Provides Immunotherapy Response, Prognostic Insights

Using multiple in situ analyses and RNA sequence data, researchers in eBioMedicine have developed a score associated with immunotherapy response or survival.

Drug Response Variants May Be Distinct in Somatic, Germline Samples

Based on variants from across 21 drug response genes, researchers in The Pharmacogenomics Journal suspect that tumor-only DNA sequences may miss drug response clues found in the germline.