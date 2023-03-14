Logo

CRISPR Activator Approaches Assayed in Human Stem Cells, Neurons

Mar 14, 2023

For a paper in Molecular Cell, a team from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and other centers in the UK and China share findings from a barcoded reporter-based analysis of CRISPR activation (CRISPRa) activity in human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) or differentiated neurons. Starting with iPSCs or neurons containing thousands of barcoded receptor sequences peppered randomly across the genome, the researchers used targeted amplicon sequencing to assess a CRISPRa efficacy in the presence of "dead" Cas9 enzymes paired with a transcriptionally activating VPR domain or chromatin-modifying p300 protein sequence, bringing in RNA sequencing-based expression profiles and chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing profiles focused on half a dozen chromatin modifications. The analyses pointed to molecular influencing dCas9-VPR or dCas9-p300 activity in each cell type, particularly chromatin-dependent activity, that was assessed further with single-cell experiments and single-cell RNA-seq. "Our data demonstrate, for the first time, that dCas9-VPR-mediated transcriptional activation is generally applicable across chromatin states and cell types, but that basal expression level and chromatin state can impact both the degree of activation and its variability" the authors report. "These features will be important in the design and analysis of CRISPRa screens and the use of these systems for disease modeling or therapeutic intervention."

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Endometriosis GWAS Highlights Overlap With Pain, Inflammatory Conditions

A genome-wide association meta-analysis appearing in Nature Genetics uncovers 42 endometriosis-linked loci, including sites implicated in migraine, multisite chronic pain, osteoarthritis, and more.

CRISPR Activator Approaches Assayed in Human Stem Cells, Neurons

Researchers systematically track the molecular features influencing CRISPR activation efficacy using enzymatically inactive Cas9 fused to expression or chromatin-modifying proteins in Molecular Cell.

Team Tallies Domain Features From Human Protein Structure Predictions

With automatic pipeline and manual curation approaches, researchers in PNAS uncover more than 47,500 globular domains, which were considered in disease variant- and evolutionary contexts.

Multiple Sclerosis-Related Cell Interactions Informed by Genetic Screening Approach

Researchers in Science describe altered astrocyte-microglia interactions found in multiple sclerosis models with the help of a forward genetic screening approach.