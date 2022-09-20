Logo

CRC Resistance to EGFR-Targeting Treatments Linked to Baseline, Acquired ARID1A Mutations

Sep 20, 2022

In Nature Communications, a team from Genentech, the University of Southern California Comprehensive Cancer Center, and elsewhere describe treatment resistance-related mutations in the epigenetic regulator gene ARID1A in colorectal cancer (CRC). The investigators turned to targeted circulating cell-free DNA sequencing to assess blood samples collected over time from up to 354 individuals with metastatic CRC before, during, and after treatment with chemotherapy in combination with the anti-EGFR treatment cetuximab or the anti-VEGF treatment bevacizumab. Their results suggest anti-EGFR treatment can select for ARID1A mutations in CRC — an effect not detected after anti-VEGF treatment. Along with these acquired mutations, the presence of pre-treatment mutations in ARID1A tended to coincide with poorer outcomes after anti-EGFR treatment. "We find that, ARID1A and EGFR-pathway genetic alterations are mutually exclusive across lung and colorectal cancers, further supporting a functional connection between these pathways," the authors report. "Our results not only suggest that ARID1A could be potentially used as a predictive biomarker for cetuximab treatment decisions but also provide a rationale for exploring therapeutic MAPK inhibition in an unexpected but genetically defined segment of CRC patients."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

CRC Resistance to EGFR-Targeting Treatments Linked to Baseline, Acquired ARID1A Mutations

Researchers in Nature Communications found that the presence of existing or acquired ARID1A mutations coincides with reduced response to anti-EGFR treatment, but not to treatments targeting VEGF.

Somatic Mutation Mosaicism Profiled Across Human Development

An exome sequencing-based analysis in PLOS Genetics points to variable mosaic mutation numbers, allele frequency patterns, and mutational signatures across developmental stages and tissue types.

Damaged Telomere Elongation Analysis Points to Potential Cancer Treatment Target

Researchers in PNAS link alternative lengthening of telomeres to activity of the telomeric repeat-containing RNA TERRA, while reduced TERRA transcription reined in ALT activity.

Human Pancreatic Islet Cell RNA Splice Regulation Offers Diabetes Clues

Using data from nearly 400 donor individuals, researchers looked at diabetes-associated variants influencing gene splicing or gene expression in Genome Biology.