Logo

COVID-19 Severity Clues Gleaned From Single-Cell Immune Transcriptomes

Apr 26, 2023

In Nature Genetics, researchers at Osaka University and other centers in Japan report on findings from a single-cell transcriptome and host immune cell receptor study of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infections, searching for features corresponding to disease severity. Based on RNA sequencing data for more than 895,000 individual blood mononuclear cells from 73 individuals with COVID-19 and 75 infection-free controls, together with host T cell and B cell receptor profiles and available genome-wide association study data, the team flagged B cell receptor expansions and a group of so-called nonclassical monocyte immune cells in individuals with COVID-19. This, it says, suggests that transitions to this innate immune cell state tend to be altered in severe cases. "The proportion of nonclassical monocytes (ncMono) decreased in COVID-19 patients and RNA velocity analysis revealed the downregulation of the cellular transitions from classical monocytes (cMono) to ncMono in COVID-19 patients," the authors report, noting that the current findings "motivate us for a detailed examination of ncMono function in the context of COVID-19, as well as to increase sample size to perform integrated analysis with genetic data on a larger scale."

Filed under

COVID-19
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Cabo Verde Ancestry Study Highlights Relationships Related to Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

A paper in eLife retraces relationships on Cabo Verde islands, alongside Kriolu creole language spread and the timing of key admixture events in relation to broader historical events.

COVID-19 Severity Clues Gleaned From Single-Cell Immune Transcriptomes

Researchers reporting in Nature Genetics link COVID-19 severity to innate immune responses with single-cell immune transcript and host immune cell receptor profiles.

MAIZTRO Method Automates Maize Phenotyping to Boost Studies on Yield Genetics

An automated phenotyping platform described in Genome Biology leads to candidate genes for kernel number and other yield-related maize ear traits.

Cancer Risk Study Calls for Organ-Specific Surveillance in Those With Risky PTEN Variants

A prospective study in JAMA Network Open explores cancer risk in individuals with germline risk variants in PTEN, along with the most prevalent cancer types.