Logo

Coronavirus RNA, Host Protein Interactions Collected in CovInter Database

Oct 10, 2022

For a paper appearing in Nucleic Acids Research, a team from Zhejiang University, Fudan University, and other centers presents an "interaction data between coronavirus RNAs and host proteins" (CovInter) database that tallies such viral RNA-host protein interactions, along with the possible consequences of these interactions. After focusing in on almost 10,200 coronavirus RNA-host protein interactions involving more than 300 viral RNAs and nearly 1,300 host proteins found through a systematic literature review, the researchers considered the pathways, functions, and expression patterns associated with the interacting host proteins. While more than 400 host proteins appeared to have anti-viral functions, for example, more than 350 proteins appeared to be pro-viral. "Given the devastating and persistent threat of coronaviruses, CovInter is highly expected to fill the gap in the whole process of the 'molecular arms race' between viruses and their hosts, which will then aid in the discovery of new antiviral therapies," the authors suggest.

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Exome Sequencing Show Promise as First-Tier Diagnostic Test in Thai Epilepsy Study

Investigators report a diagnostic yield exceeding 60 percent when they used exome sequencing to test infants with treatment-resistant epilepsy, as they write in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Polygenic Risk Score Feedback Provides Reporting Insights

Researchers turn in Genome Research to semi-structured interviews and survey data to explore patients' and healthcare providers' understanding and views of polygenic risk score clinical reports.

Coronavirus RNA, Host Protein Interactions Collected in CovInter Database

After systematically collecting coronavirus RNA and host protein interactions reported in the literature, researchers considered in Nucleic Acids Research the host functions affected by these contacts.

Follow-Up Data Requests to Biobank Participants Ineffective, Study Finds

An effort to recontact biobank enrollees for additional information reports low participation in a new BMJ Open study.