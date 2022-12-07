Logo

Coronary Artery Disease Risk Loci, Candidate Genes Identified in GWAS Meta-Analysis

Dec 07, 2022

For a paper in Nature Genetics, a team from Massachusetts General Hospital, the Broad Institute, the University of Cambridge, and elsewhere present findings from a large coronary artery disease (CAD) genome-wide association study. With genotyping profiles for more than 210,842 cases and almost 1.2 million controls, the team initially identified 241 CAD associations, uncovering another 38 risk loci through a cross-ancestry meta-analysis. In their follow-up fine mapping and functional analyses, including CRISPR-Cas9-based gene editing experiments, the authors focused in on 220 candidate causal genes, including a Rho-GTPase-related, myosin protein-coding gene called MYO9B. "[W]e experimentally validated the effect of an enhancer in MYO9B, which appears to mediate CAD risk by regulating vascular cell motility," the authors write, noting that "experimental evidence is ultimately required to confirm causal mechanisms at all unresolved CAD risk loci."

Filed under

Cardiovascular Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Off-Target Gene Edits Linked to Epigenetic Features

Using machine learning, researchers characterize in BMC Genomics the potential off-target effects of 19 computed or experimentally determined epigenetic features during CRISPR-Cas9 editing.

Coronary Artery Disease Risk Loci, Candidate Genes Identified in GWAS Meta-Analysis

A GWAS in Nature Genetics of nearly 1.4 million coronary artery disease cases and controls focused in on more than 200 candidate causal genes, including the cell motility-related myosin gene MYO9B.

Multiple Sclerosis Contributors Found in Proteome-Wide Association Study

With a combination of genome-wide association and brain proteome data, researchers in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology tracked down dozens of potential multiple sclerosis risk proteins.

Quality Improvement Study Compares Molecular Tumor Boards, Central Consensus Recommendations

With 50 simulated cancer cases, researchers in JAMA Network Open compared molecular tumor board recommendations with central consensus plans at a dozen centers in Japan.