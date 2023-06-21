Logo

Conservation Genomic Study Uncovers Citrus Crop Clues in Wild Plant Relatives

Jun 21, 2023

In a paper appearing in PLOS Genetics, investigators from Huazhong Agricultural University, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and other centers in China and the US outline genomics-based approaches for conserving the wild plant relatives of crop species, focusing on Fortunella hindsii wild kumquat plants related to cultivated citrus plants. With genome resequencing on 73 sexually reproducing or asexual Fortunella accessions, the team characterized population structure in the plants, along with the plants' demographic features, genetic load, inbreeding patterns, and introgression from cultivated plants. Among other patterns, for example, the results point to the potential importance of reproductive patterns used by the plants, which appeared to affect everything from genetic load and introgression patterns to deleterious mutation profiles and genetic diversity. "We found that different patterns of introgression and genetic load may be influenced by reproductive type," the authors write, noting that the work "serves as an example of conservation genomics and the importance of utilizing important wild relatives of crops to inform broader conservation efforts."

Filed under

Applied Markets: Ag-Bio, Veterinary, Forensics, Food Safety, & Environmental Testing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Tracks Immune T Cell Consequences of Y Chromosome Loss, Bladder Cancer Consequences

A Nature study delving into Y chromosome-related cancer features in men highlights aggressive bladder cancer cases and related immune effects in men with Y chromosome loss.

Hippocampal Trait GWAS Lead to Associations Across, Within Ancestry Groups

Researchers reporting in Nature Genetics describe hundreds of variant associations linked to hippocampal volume traits in individuals of European and non-European ancestry.

Conservation Genomic Study Uncovers Citrus Crop Clues in Wild Plant Relatives

A PLOS Genetics paper reports on conservation genomic findings found by resequencing 73 Fortunella accessions, representing plants related to cultivated kumquats.

New Model to Understand Phenotypic Presentation of Mendelian Disease in Electronic Health Records

A new study in Genetics in Medicine investigates the phenotypic presentation of Mendelian disease across the diagnostic trajectory in electronic health records.