Logo

A Combination of Genetics and Environment Causes Cleft Lip

May 25, 2023 | staff reporter

For a study appearing in Nature Communications, researchers at the University College London and elsewhere investigate what combination of genetic and environmental factors come into play to cause cleft lip/palate (CLP), the most common craniofacial malformation. While previous studies have found genetic variants associated with the condition, those findings had failed to completely explain CLP heritability. In short, not everyone with the variants developed CLP. One of the genes linked to CLP is CDH1 (E-cadherin), a member of the cadherin-catenin complex. When researchers studied families who carry this mutation, they noted that not everyone with the mutation develops a cleft lip. They reproduced this mutation in mice and frogs and noticed that the animals carrying the mutation developed CLP only when they were also exposed to inflammation-causing environmental factors. They later also found similar effects in human stem cells with both the mutation and inflammation. "We have hypothesized CDH1/E cadherin as a central node affected by pro-inflammatory activation and our results corroborate this idea," the authors wrote. They however cautioned that proinflammatory activation might affect other genes and pathways that could contribute to the development of CLP.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

A Combination of Genetics and Environment Causes Cleft Lip

In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers investigate what combination of genetic and environmental factors come into play to cause cleft lip/palate.

Functional Genetics Study of Human Pain Insensitivity Suggests New Avenue for Pain Treatment

In a study appearing in Brain, researchers in the UK and Qatar elucidate the molecular basis of human pain insensitivity associated with a deletion in the FAAH-OUT gene.

Mass Spec Proteomics Shows Danish Golden Age Painters Primed Canvas With Beer Brewing Products

A paper in Science Advances describes the analysis of canvas from 19th century Danish paintings, finding cereal and yeast proteins that point to by-products of beer brewing.

Expert Survey Tracks Vascular Malformation Genetic Test Hurdles

Through surveys with experts at vascular anomaly centers, a team reporting in JAMA Network Open looks at vascular malformation genetic test barriers.