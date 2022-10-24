Logo

Cognitive Trait Pathways Tracked Down With Tissue-Specific Expression Effect Analysis

Oct 24, 2022

In Nature Communications, researchers from the US, UK, and the Netherlands outline the transcriptome-wide structural equation modeling (T-SEM) method they used to computationally tease out tissue-specific gene expression consequences in relation to several cognitive traits. The team turned to T-SEM to explore the biology behind seven cognitive traits, bringing in data for between 11,200 and nearly 331,700 individuals to focus in on tissue-specific expression patterns that contribute to cross-trait genetic sharing. Across a set of 184 genes with such tissue-specific expression, meanwhile, the authors defined more than two dozen over-represented functional groups with a stratified genome SEM strategy. "We applied T-SEM to distinguish genes whose inferred expression operates across seven diverse cognitive functions as indexed by a genetic g-factor, from those whose inferred expression operates more specifically on individual cognitive traits," the authors write, adding that "implementation of the multivariate, functional methods described here can begin to elucidate the biological mechanisms that are shared and unique across genetically correlated quantitative traits and disease phenotypes."

Filed under

Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Paleolithic Population Patterns Picked Up in Ancient DNA Analysis

Investigators in Nature Ecology and Evolution identify distinct ancestry, diet, and burial patterns for ancient Paleolithic individuals sampled at the Gough and Kendrick Caves in the present-day UK.

Study Sets Tumor-First BRCA Testing Against Germline-Guided Strategy in Ovarian Cancer

While a germline-first approach picked up more pathogenic variants in BRCA1/2, researchers in JCO Precision Oncology found it more cost-effective to use a triage strategy starting with tumor testing.

Cognitive Trait Pathways Tracked Down With Tissue-Specific Expression Effect Analysis

Using a strategy known as "transcriptome-wide structural equation modeling," investigators consider genetic sharing across several cognitive conditions in Nature Communications.

Sequencing-Based Approach Shows Promise for Sepsis Diagnosis

Researchers in Nature Microbiology have developed an approach combining host and pathogen metagenomic RNA and DNA sequencing to diagnose sepsis.