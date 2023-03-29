Logo

Clinical Genomic Lab Survey Looks at Workforce Needs

Mar 29, 2023

In a preprint study from Genetics in Medicine Open, investigators at Nationwide Children's Hospital,  Ohio State University, and elsewhere shares findings from a survey examining the technologist workforce features and challenges at dozens of clinical genomics-related labs ranging from sites that specialize in clinical cytogenetics to molecular genetics-focused sites. Based on 70 survey submissions from US lab directors, the team found that molecular labs tended to have fewer unfilled technologist positions, more applications for each new position, and higher retention rates relative to cytogenetics labs — a pattern that appeared to reflect compensation rates and the availability of skilled workers. "The lack of adequately trained applicants and competitive salary offers by other laboratories were cited as top barriers for filling technologist positions," the authors write, adding that "the results from this survey would serve as normative data in generating solutions to address future workforce needs."

