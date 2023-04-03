Logo

Chemo Appears to Improve Outcomes When Added to Immunotherapy in Subset of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Apr 03, 2023

For a paper appearing in JCO Precision Oncology, a team from Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute, the Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, and elsewhere compare checkpoint inhibitor chemotherapy with or without chemotherapy to treat gastrointestinal cancer cases marked by tumor microsatellite instability (MSI) or mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR). For their retrospective study, the researchers brought together data for more than 250 eligible gastrointestinal cancer patients treated at centers across China, including 188 individuals treated with anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy treatments and 68 patients receiving chemotherapy and anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatment. In those cases, they saw more favorable objective response rates, disease control rates, progression-free survival, and overall survival in the patients receiving both chemotherapy and anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy. "In conclusion," the authors report, "this multicenter retrospective cohort study demonstrated that anti-PD-1/PD-L1 plus chemotherapy significantly improved the prognosis of patients with MSI/dMMR gastrointestinal cancer compared with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monotherapy, but the conclusions need to be further confirmed in prospective trials."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Linked to Rare Complement Factor Mutations

With exome sequencing of four affected families, researchers in iScience track down ultra-rare complement factor mutations linked to AMD.

Academic Firms See Less Favorable Economic Returns on Biotech Licenses, Study Finds

Royalty rates, precommercial payments, and deal sizes tend to be lower between academic institutions and commercial firms than in deals between firms, a PLOS One study finds.

A JCO Precision Oncology study suggests chemotherapy and checkpoint immunotherapy may outperform immunotherapy alone for MSI/dMMR gastrointestinal cancer.

Harvard Team Report One-Time Base Editing Treatment for Motor Neuron Disease in Mice

A base-editing approach restored SMN levels and improved motor function in a mouse model of spinal muscular atrophy, a new Science paper reports.