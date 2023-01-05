Logo

Characterizing Communication in Rare Genetic Disorder

Jan 05, 2023

A comprehensive characterization of speech and language in individuals with CDK13-related disorder is reported in the European Journal of Human Genetics this week. CDK13 is a cyclin-dependent kinase involved in transcription and posttranscriptional processing, playing a critical role in embryonic development. CDK13-related disorder — caused by pathogenic variants in CDK13 — is characterized by heart defects, certain facial features, and intellectual disability, with speech and language impairments among the most impacted areas of patient neurodevelopment. However, a systematic characterization of communication associated with CDK13-related disorder has not been conducted. In this week's study, a team led by scientists from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute examined speech, language, non-verbal communication skills, social behavior, and health and development in 41 CDK13-related disorder patients from 10 countries. Among their key findings is a prevalence of childhood apraxia of speech in those with CDK13-related disorder, even though it had only been previously described in one patient before. Recognition of this rare speech disorder, the study's authors write, "is required to ensure appropriately targeted therapy."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Potential New Drug Targets for Liver Fibrosis

A team reports in Science Translational Medicine that inhibiting a receptor-ligand pair could reduce advanced fibrosis in a mouse model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

New Tool for Studying Cell Subsets Uncovers Potential Therapeutic Target for MS

With their FIND-seq tool, researchers in Nature studied astrocyte regulation and uncovered possible treatment targets for multiple sclerosis.

Characterizing Communication in Rare Genetic Disorder

A study in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds that childhood apraxia of speech is common among patients with CDK13-related disorder.

New Breast Cancer Mutations Linked to Endocrine Therapy Resistance in HR-Positive Forms of Disease

Investigators tracked down ESR1 amplifications and MAP3K mutations linked to relapse in endocrine therapy-treated, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer patients in PLOS Genetics.