Logo

Cardiomyopathy Risk Increased in Individuals With Atrial Fibrillation History, TTN Variants

Jan 11, 2023

In a journal pre-proof article from Genetics in Medicine, researchers at Helix, the Renown Institute for Health Innovation, the Desert Research Institute, and the University of Reno report on cardiomyopathy rates in individuals who have experienced early atrial fibrillation and carry risky truncating variants in the dilated cardiomyopathy-related gene TTN. With exome sequence and longitudinal electronic health record data for some 450,000 individuals, the team found that individuals carrying a high "percentage of spliced in" index (hiPSI) of TTN truncating variants who developed atrial fibrillation before the age of 60 had a 3.5-fold uptick in cardiomyopathy prevalence compared to individuals with hiPSI alone. The former combination was linked to an overall cardiomyopathy prevalence of 33 percent, the authors report, "far exceeding" the cardiomyopathy prevalence documented in individuals without TTN truncating variants (TTNtvs) or with TTNtvs alone. "These results show that combining phenotypic information along with genomic population screening can identify patients at higher risk for progressing to symptomatic heart failure," they suggest.

Filed under

Cardiovascular Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Cardiomyopathy Risk Increased in Individuals With Atrial Fibrillation History, TTN Variants

With data for roughly 450,000, researchers at Genetics in Medicine saw a pronounced jump in cardiomyopathy risk in individuals with both risky TTN variants and an early history of atrial fibrillation.

Obesity Linked to TREM2 Mutations in Women

With a computational analysis of data from the Genotype-Tissue Expression and UK Biobank projects, researchers in Scientific Reports found a TREM2 SNP with female-specific ties to body mass index.

Wheat GWAS Leads to Heat Tolerance Loci

Researchers in Communications Biology consider almost 150 wheat lines, focusing on heat tolerance associations stemming from introgressed sequences and candidate heat tolerance genes.

Puerto Rico Lizard Study Points to Parallel Evolution in Cities

Researchers in PNAS compare Anolis cristatellus lizards at city and forest sites to find physical and genetic features that have gone through rapid adaptation to urbanization.