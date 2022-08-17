Investigators from Italy and the US explore cancer patient experiences related to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) immunotherapy treatment for a review and meta-analysis appearing in JAMA Network Open. With data for more than 18,700 patients from almost three dozen prior randomized clinical trials, the team analyzed patient-reported outcomes after treatment using ICI alone or in combination with other therapies. Relative to patients who did not receive ICI treatment, the authors found that ICI-treated patients tended to report higher quality of life and longer stretches before their quality of life deteriorated. "The results of this meta-analysis demonstrate a favorable association of ICIs, with patient quality of life compared with control groups that did not contain immunotherapy across a large spectrum of solid tumors, "the authors report, adding that this benefit "was particularly evident when ICIs were administered as monotherapy."
Cancer Patients Report Quality of Life Benefits for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Aug 17, 2022
