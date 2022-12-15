Logo

Breath-Based Biomarkers for Tuberculosis Diagnosis

Dec 15, 2022

Researchers from France and Columbia have identified tuberculosis-related molecules in exhaled breath condensate (EBC), pointing to a new noninvasive approach for diagnosing the disease at the point of care. TB, which is caused the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis, remains a key cause of death worldwide. Still, an estimated one-third of TB cases go undiagnosed, in part because most tests rely on sputum samples, which can be difficult to obtain and have low diagnostic sensitivity in children, HIV-infected individuals, and patients with extrapulmonary TB. With the goal of developing a non-sputum-based TB diagnostic, the researchers examined whether pulmonary TB could be detected in EBC samples. As reported in Nature Communications this week, they show that M. tuberculosis-specific lipids lipoarabinomannan lipoglycan, and proteins in EBC can be used to differentiate TB patients from controls, either healthy or with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Notably, the biomarkers could also be used to track the longitudinal effects of antibiotic treatment in pediatric TB patients. The findings, the researchers write, "indicate that EBC analysis can potentially facilitate clinical diagnosis of TB across patient populations and monitor treatment efficacy."

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Breath-Based Biomarkers for Tuberculosis Diagnosis

Tuberculosis-specific biomarkers can be detected within patients' breath, suggesting they could potentially be used to diagnose or track infections, a new Nature Communications study says.

Mapping Protein Localizations at the Whole-Tissue Level

A Nature Communications paper describes an approach to map proteins across whole-tissue slices, which they demonstrate using mouse cerebral brain tissue.

New Tool for Short Tandem Repeat Expansion Detection

A new computational tool called STRling, described in Genome Biology, can detect short tandem repeat expansions from short-read DNA sequencing data.

Mouse Study Points to Gut Microbiome Influence on Exercise Motivation

New research in Nature suggests that microbes contribute to the gut-brain relationship that boosts exercise-linked brain changes by influencing related neurotransmitter signaling.