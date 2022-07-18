Logo

Body Mass Index Contributors Show Age-Related Changes in Impact

Jul 18, 2022

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from the University of Bristol, University College London, and other centers in the UK, Norway, and Sweden explore genetic, environmental, and socioeconomic contributors to body mass index (BMI), along with their potential changes in importance as we age. Using data for nearly 2,700 individuals between the ages of two and 69 years old from the MRC National Survey of Health and Development, the team analyzed BMI contributors at up to a dozen points in participants' lives, including shifting associations involving several polygenic risk scores linked to BMI in adults or children. Together, the authors say the results "highlight the likely independent influences of polygenic and socioeconomic factors on BMI across life" and add that "chance ('non-shared') environmental influences may be increasingly important for BMI at later ages."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Traces Taxonomic, Functional Features of Infant Gut Microbiomes in Response to Solid Foods

Researchers saw taxonomic shifts, without dramatic functional gene changes, when tracking gut microbial communities, genes, and metabolites in infants starting solid foods.

Parallel Sequencing Proves Cost-Effective in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analysis

Using data for stage IV NSCLC patients, Dutch researchers saw that parallel sequencing tests were more cost-effective and diagnostically informative than sequential single-gene tests.

Body Mass Index Contributors Show Age-Related Changes in Impact

Researchers detected age- and BMI-related differences in the effect size and variance explained by polygenic contributors, along with independent environmental contributions.

Link Between Mosaic Loss of Y Chromosome, Heart Failure in Men

Hematopoietic mosaic loss of Y chromosome may over-activate a profibrotic signaling network to lead to heart failure in men, a study in Science finds.