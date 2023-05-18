Logo

Bispecific Antibodies Enable Targeted Treatment for Leukemias

May 18, 2023

A new treatment approach for leukemia that uses antibodies to deliver chemotherapeutic drugs specifically to cancer cells while sparing normal tissues is reported in Science Translational Medicine this week. For many aggressive cancers, intense chemotherapy regimens are the only treatment options, but these carry risks of neurotoxicity, organ dysfunction, and deadly cytokine release syndrome. Aiming to address these issues, a team led by scientists from the Lowy Cancer Research Center at the University of New South Wales in Australia combined liposomal nanocarriers, which can be used to encapsulate chemotherapeutics to improve biodistribution and drug tolerability, with interchangeable bispecific antibodies that bind to both the nanoparticle surface and different receptors on cancer cells. Focusing on high-risk childhood leukemias, they show that the approach can improve the targeting and cytotoxic activity of a clinically approved liposomal formulation of the chemotherapeutic doxorubicin both in leukemia cell lines and patient samples while reducing toxicity. Complexing the doxorubicin formulation to bispecific antibodies also enhanced the drug's in vivo therapeutic activity in patient-derived xenograft models. "This treatment approach represents an alternative therapeutic option for children with high-risk leukemia that is applicable to diverse forms of the disease, exhibits low toxicity, and does not rely on complex methodologies to succeed," the researchers write. It also holds potential for other blood cancers, they note.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Bispecific Antibodies Enable Targeted Treatment for Leukemias

A Science Translational Medicine paper presents a leukemia treatment approach that combines liposomal nanocarriers with bispecific antibodies.

Despite Calls for Diversity, Lasker Award Winners Remain Overwhelmingly Male, Study Finds

Researchers in The BMJ examine inequities in Lasker Award recipients, finding that 92 percent of winners have been male and most have been white.

Harvard Team Discovers Molecular Mechanism Underlying Many Breast Cancers

Researchers in Nature report on a molecular mechanism that may account for focal amplifications seen in many breast cancers.

Animal Evolution Clues Drawn From Genome Sequencing, Phylogenetic Study

A study in Nature suggests the ctenophore group containing comb jellies is a sister group to animals that split off earlier than sponges.