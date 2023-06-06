Logo

Beneficial, Harmful Effects of Introgression Between Wild and Domesticated European Grapes

Jun 06, 2023

In a new study appearing in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers from the State Key Laboratory of Tropical Crop Breeding in Shenzhen, China and elsewhere look at introgression between domesticated grapes, Vitis vinifera ssp. Vinifera, and their European wild relatives, V. vinifera ssp. sylvestris. Domesticated grapevines spread to Europe around 3,000 years ago, and while previous studies had revealed genomic signals of introgression from wild to cultivated grapes in Europe, the time, mode, genomic pattern, and biological effects of these introgression events have not been investigated, the authors write. By studying resequencing data from 345 samples from a range of wild and cultivated grapes from different areas and conducting machine learning-based genetic analyses, they found evidence of a single grapevine domestication event. This event was then followed by continuous gene flow between European wild grapes and cultivated grapes, particularly wine grapes, during the past nearly 2,000 years. Gene pathways associated with the synthesis of aromatic compounds were enriched in regions that were both selected and introgressed, suggesting EU wild grapes were an important resource for improving the flavor of cultivated grapes. However, introgression also increased the frequency of heterozygous but harmful SNPs and structural variants. "In general, our study of beneficial and harmful effects of introgression is critical for genomic breeding of grapevine to take advantage of wild resources," the authors write.

Filed under

Applied Markets: Ag-Bio, Veterinary, Forensics, Food Safety, & Environmental Testing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Hormone-Based Gene Therapy to Sterilize Domestic Cat

A new paper in Nature Communication suggests that gene therapy could be a safer alternative to spaying domestic cats.

Active Lifestyle Linked to Type 2 Diabetes Prevention in People at High Genetic Risk

A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows that an active lifestyle goes a long way in type 2 diabetes prevention.

Beneficial, Harmful Effects of Introgression Between Wild and Domesticated European Grapes

A paper in PNAS shows that European wild grapevines were an important resource for improving the flavor of cultivated wine grapes.

Genetic Ancestry of South America's Indigenous Mapuche Traced

Researchers in Current Biology analyzed genome-wide data from more than five dozen Mapuche individuals to better understand their genetic history.