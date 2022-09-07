Logo

Antimicrobial 'Resistome' Proposed from Metagenomic Microbial Sequence Set

Sep 07, 2022

In PLOS Biology, researchers at the Technical University of Denmark tally the antimicrobial resistance genes (ARG) found in metagenomic sequences spanning about 214,100 samples representing nearly 800 host types profiled for more than 6,300 prior projects. With computational analyses focused on ARGs, 16S ribosomal RNA genes, and 18S rRNA genes in the metagenomic sequences, obtained from the European Nucleotide Archive database, the team began teasing apart ARG features and sampling type-related ARG patterns. "With this data resource," the authors suggest, "we have taken a step towards enabling the scientific community to utilize the wealth of information in these metagenomic samples to broaden our understanding of the dissemination of antimicrobial resistance and changes in microbiomes at both local and global scales through time and environments."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Intellectual Disability Diagnoses Possible With First-Line Genome Sequencing, Study Suggests

Researchers in Genetics in Medicine say first-line genome sequencing led to a higher diagnostic yield, early diagnoses, and lower cost.

Antimicrobial 'Resistome' Proposed from Metagenomic Microbial Sequence Set

Using metagenomic sequence data from about 214,000 samples, investigators in PLOS Biology identified antimicrobial resistance gene patterns in relation to other microbial features.

Researchers Share Results from Review of Web-Based Cancer Support Systems

A UK team takes a look in BMJ Open at strategies used to develop web-based support systems for people affected by cancer.

Advanced Prostate Cancer Progression Linked to Copy Number Burden

Copy number analyses on nearly 700 samples from 300 advanced prostate cancer cases led to suspicious gains and losses, a Genome Medicine study has found.