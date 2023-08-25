Logo

Analysis of Methylation in Esophageal Tumors, Nonmalignant Tissue

Aug 25, 2023

Cell type-specific partially methylated domains and differentially methylated domains found in normal cells persist in malignant cells, researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and elsewhere report in Genome Biology. They analyzed the whole-genome bisulfite sequencing profiles of 45 esophageal tumors, representing both the squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma subtypes, and matched nonmalignant tissue. Using a sequence-aware multi-model PMD caller they developed, dubbed MMSeekR, the researchers uncovered a high level of heterogeneity at the methylation level and in the distribution of PMDs across tumor samples. Where these PMDs fall in the genome is present in normal cells, they report, but note that tumor cells exhibit a higher level of loss, and further add that cell-type-specific H3K36me2 deposition may shape how PMDs are distributed throughout the genome. Meanwhile, at the DMR level, the researchers found more than 10,000 hypo-DMRs between the two esophageal cancer types and also note that many of the methylation changes there were also present in normal cells. "To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of the prominent cell-type specificity of PMDs across normal, precursor, and malignant states," the researchers write.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Bioinformatics Analysis Homes in on Two Dozen Genes That Could Be Targets for Drugs in Obesity

Researchers in the Journal of Human Genetics identified 23 key obesity genes that are already targeted by 78 approved drugs.

Analysis of Methylation in Esophageal Tumors, Nonmalignant Tissue

In Genome Biology, researchers report that partially methylated domains and differentially methylated domains found in tumor cells are present in normal cells.

Web-Based Education Could Aid in Pre-Disclosure of Genetic Testing Results Education

The researchers found no increase in misunderstanding or distress among those who received web-based education, as they report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

CRISPR Approach to Induce Exon Skipping in Dystrophin Gene

A dual CRISPR-Cas3 system generates a large deletion that shifts the reading frame back into place in in vitro models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, researchers writs in Stem Cell Reports.