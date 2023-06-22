Logo

Analysis Finds Clinical Utility of Rapid Exome Sequencing in Consanguineous Population

Jun 22, 2023

Rapid exome sequencing has a high clinical utility within a consanguineous population, a new study appearing in Genome Medicine has found. Previous analyses had showed its utility in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, though the groups studies were outbred population. Researchers from the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Saudi Arabia examined the utility of rapid exome sequencing in 189 cases within a highly consanguineous population, which they note may have a higher rate of rare or novel variants. In their study, pathogenic or likely pathogenic genetic variants were found in 80, or 42 percent, of cases. For those with such positive molecular findings, clinical utility was reported for 79 cases, affecting management decisions, prognostication, or reproductive counseling. The researchers note that, in this cohort, reproductive counseling is a key part of clinical utility, as most of the variants uncovered were autosomal recessive. "This study shows a high clinical utility of [rapid exome sequencing] in our consanguineous population using a comparable definition to previous studies in outbred populations," the team writes in their paper.

Filed under

Clinical Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Single-Cell Transcriptomic Atlas of Mouse Cochlea to Aid Treatment Development

Researchers in PNAS conducted single-cell and single-nuclear sequencing of about 120,000 cells at three key timepoints in cochlear development to generate a transcriptomic atlas.

Analysis Finds Clinical Utility of Rapid Exome Sequencing in Consanguineous Population

A new Genome Medicine study finds that in 79 of 80 cases with positive molecular findings, there was also clinical utility of the findings.

Rare, X-Linked Variants in DOCK11 Implicated in Handful of Patients

Researchers report in the New England Journal of Medicine that DOCK11 gene variants appear to affect T cell development and lead to their overactivation.

Team Tracks Immune T Cell Consequences of Y Chromosome Loss, Bladder Cancer Consequences

A Nature study delving into Y chromosome-related cancer features in men highlights aggressive bladder cancer cases and related immune effects in men with Y chromosome loss.