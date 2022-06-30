Logo

Alzheimer's Risk Gene Among Women

Jun 30, 2022

Researchers have uncovered a gene in which variants contribute to Alzheimer's disease risk among women but not men, CNN reports.

Two research groups, one at the University of Chicago and the other at Boston University School of Medicine, found in different cohorts that O6-Methylguanine-DNA-methyltransferase, or MGMT, which encodes a DNA repair protein, was a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease among women, CNN adds. As the teams report in a joint paper appearing in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, they each conducted genome-wide association studies in their respective populations of individuals from the Alzheimer's Disease Genetics Consortium who did not have apolipoprotein E ε4 risk factor and an isolated group of Hutterian Brethren women. Both analyses homed in on variants in MGMT, and further found long-range interactions between those sites and MGMT expression.

Farrer tells CNN that both cholesterol-related and inflammation-related pathways have been tied to Alzheimer's disease, with APOE reflecting the cholesterol-related pathway, and MGMT now suggests that there could be a role for a DNA repair pathway in disease or that MGMT has an as-yet unidentified role in the other pathways.

Filed under

Genetic Research
Breaking News
The Scan

Alzheimer's Risk Gene Among Women

CNN reports that researchers have found that variants in MGMT contribute to Alzheimer's disease risk among women but not men.

Still Hanging Around

The Guardian writes that persistent pockets of SARS-CoV-2 in the body could contribute to long COVID.

Through a Little Spit

Enteric viruses like norovirus may also be transmitted through saliva, not just the fecal-oral route, according to New Scientist.

Nature Papers Present Method to Detect Full Transcriptome, Viruses Infecting Asgard Archaea, More

In Nature this week: VASA-seq approach to detect full transcriptome, analysis of viruses infecting Asgard archaea, and more.